Commissioner Orders Achieving Anti-polio Targets

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has ordered for achieving the targets, set for upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from November 27 in the division.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, she ordered for constitution of a comprehensive plan for all four districts.

"Not a single child under five years of age should be deprived of immunization," she said and ordered for mobilising all available resources in that regard. She ordered for launching an awareness campaign about anti-polio drive and warned that negligence in that regard would not be tolerated.

She directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts to go to streets for monitoring the drive.

