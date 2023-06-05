Commissioner orders achieving revenue targets by June 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the revenue staff to achieve their recovery target at all cost by June 30.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, she directed the quarters concerned to accelerate the recovery campaign for agriculture income tax, 'Abiana', water charges and others.

In this regard, no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated, she warned.

Earlier, the commissioner was briefed about the e-registration process and revenue targets.