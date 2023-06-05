UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Achieving Revenue Targets By June 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner orders achieving revenue targets by June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the revenue staff to achieve their recovery target at all cost by June 30.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, she directed the quarters concerned to accelerate the recovery campaign for agriculture income tax, 'Abiana', water charges and others.

In this regard, no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated, she warned.

Earlier, the commissioner was briefed about the e-registration process and revenue targets.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture June All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom during fire exchang ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom during fire exchange with terrorists

11 seconds ago
 Govt proposes increased taxes on imported luxury i ..

Govt proposes increased taxes on imported luxury items in FY2023-24 budget

18 minutes ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office explores op ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office explores opportunities to Accelerate inno ..

57 minutes ago
 Phase 1 of Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay in Ras A ..

Phase 1 of Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay in Ras Al Khaimah fully sold out

57 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding Islamic teachings for the fem ..

1 hour ago
 Your Next Entertainment Companion – Infinix SMAR ..

Your Next Entertainment Companion – Infinix SMART 7 series is now available na ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.