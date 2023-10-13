Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Action Against Burning Of Paddy Crop Residue

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 06:19 PM

Commissioner orders action against burning of paddy crop residue

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has issued orders to take strict action against farmers over burning of paddy crop residue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has issued orders to take strict action against farmers over burning of paddy crop residue.

He also issued orders to the deputy commissioner to keep a close watch on farmers across 50-km area of the motorway and to impose heavy fines and register FIRs against farmers, who burn stubble. He directed the assistant commissioners of Kot Momin, Bhalwal and Bhera tehsils to play a proactive role in anti-smog activities.

The commissioner also urged to make awareness announcements in mosques and educational institutions in villages about environmental pollution, caused by burning of paddy crop residue.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the secretary District Regional Transport Authority to take action close smoke-emitting vehicles in the police stations while AD Environment to take disciplinary action against those who do not install air pollution control devices on the crashing units.

He emphasized the need to keep an eye on brick-kilns and factory chimneys working without zigzag technology.

Related Topics

Police Technology Motorway Vehicles Sargodha Bhalwal Kot Momin

Recent Stories

EAD, Dendra Systems advancing mangrove restoration ..

EAD, Dendra Systems advancing mangrove restoration via technological application ..

8 minutes ago
 Etihad welcomes latest addition to fleet as new Bo ..

Etihad welcomes latest addition to fleet as new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner touches ..

9 minutes ago
 'I feel good' says Dupont on return to France team ..

'I feel good' says Dupont on return to France team for quarter-final

5 minutes ago
 Information minister visits Radio Pakistan Lahore ..

Information minister visits Radio Pakistan Lahore building

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad admin to crackdown on school transport f ..

Islamabad admin to crackdown on school transport fitness

5 minutes ago
 Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice wee ..

Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice week after surgery

5 minutes ago
Solution to Ummah problems lies in following Holy ..

Solution to Ummah problems lies in following Holy Prophet's teachings: Khabir Az ..

4 minutes ago
 World Sight Day marked at Mianwali school

World Sight Day marked at Mianwali school

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government to participate in GITEX Globa ..

Abu Dhabi Government to participate in GITEX Global 2023

23 minutes ago
 'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI ..

'Nice to tick it off,' says Boult after 200th ODI wicket

17 minutes ago
 ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exc ..

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exchanging experiences, promoting ..

24 minutes ago
 The major players in gaming industry

The major players in gaming industry

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan