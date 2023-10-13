Commissioner orders action against burning of paddy crop residue

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has issued orders to take strict action against farmers over burning of paddy crop residue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has issued orders to take strict action against farmers over burning of paddy crop residue.

He also issued orders to the deputy commissioner to keep a close watch on farmers across 50-km area of the motorway and to impose heavy fines and register FIRs against farmers, who burn stubble. He directed the assistant commissioners of Kot Momin, Bhalwal and Bhera tehsils to play a proactive role in anti-smog activities.

The commissioner also urged to make awareness announcements in mosques and educational institutions in villages about environmental pollution, caused by burning of paddy crop residue.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the secretary District Regional Transport Authority to take action close smoke-emitting vehicles in the police stations while AD Environment to take disciplinary action against those who do not install air pollution control devices on the crashing units.

He emphasized the need to keep an eye on brick-kilns and factory chimneys working without zigzag technology.