Commissioner Orders Action Against Burning Waste For Smog Prevention

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Commissioner Amir Khattak on Thursday ordered action against those involved in burning of waste, in an attempt to prevent smog in Multan division

Presiding over a divisional environmental committee meeting, Khattak ordered to issue notices to factories causing pollution and to seal them if they continued to violate guidelines.

The commissioner ordered traffic police and transport department to take action against vehicles emitting smoke.

He directed the deputy commissioners to run anti-smog campaigns effectively and activate district and divisional smog committees for the purpose.

The Environment Protection Department was asked to scrutinize minutely the new construction plans before giving a go-ahead signal.

The commissioner was informed that 842 units were inspected in Multan division, out of which FIRs were registered against 22 units. Also 93 units were issued notices, while another 35 were sealed. A total 2,599 brick kilns were inspected, out of which 801 were sealed; FIRs were registered against 29, while a sum of over Rs 2.5 million was imposed as penalty.

The officials further informed that they had inspected 11,928 vehicles and 3,631 were challaned with a fine amounting to Rs 1.4 million. Six FIRs were registered against those involved in burning crop waste and a sum of Rs 150,000 was imposed as fine on them.

ADCG Rizwan Nazeer, Assistant Commissioner Ayub Bukhari, and heads of relevant departments were also present.

