Commissioner orders action against District Head PHED Hangu

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah during his ongoing campaign to review the performance of various departments under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program "Awami Agenda", on Thursday along-with the Deputy Commissioner Hangu Gohar Zaman Wazir, conducted a surprise inspection of the huge Water Tank and Supply Line of Water Supply Scheme in Juzara village of District Hangu.

He on this occasion found the top cover of the water tank which is built on the hill top was completely open which could have caused any major human accident. Similarly, the pipe of the supply line was also broken and a huge chunk of drinking water was being wasted. During the inspection, a lot of dirt and dust was found inside the tank.

Commissioner Kohat on the spot ordered the District Head of Public Health to clean the water tank and repair the supply line. He also ordered strict disciplinary action against the officials concerned and subordinate staff of the Public Health Department.

The Commissioner was informed by the locals that more than 2 thousand houses are benefiting from this tank. The residents of Juzara expressed their happiness and satisfaction over the action of Commissioner Kohat.

It may be noted that Commissioner Kohat has already warned the authorities concerned in the entire Division that any lapse or negligence in any department will be followed by disciplinary action against the District Head of that Department.

APP/vak