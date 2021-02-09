Commissioner orders action against illegal construction in city

The commissioner Multan division directed action against all structures constructed on illegal maps and in violation of concerned by-law

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The commissioner Multan division directed action against all structures constructed on illegal maps and in violation of concerned by-laws.

The commissioner said this while presiding over Planning and Designing (P&D) Committee meeting here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed the authorities concerned to cancel NOC's of all constructions being issued without requisite map approval in the past.

It was decided unanimously that no commercial activity be permitted to carry out within range of 500 metres of any under construction internal or external routes of the city.

DC Amir Khatak pressed on adopting strict policy to control 'out-of-order traffic' flow across the city. He made it clear that no map of the building would be approved without allocating the desired parking area.

The meeting approved exactly nine cases of petrol pumps, schools, colleges, academies, guest houses and marriage halls in the meeting. Commissioner ordered MDA to construct footpaths at Dera Adda intersection for safety of people.