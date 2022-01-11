Commissioner orders action against Illegal hunting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Nabeel Javed on Tuesday directed officers of the wildlife department to take strict measures to curb Illegal hunting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nabeel Javed on Tuesday directed officers of the wildlife department to take strict measures to curb Illegal hunting.

He issued the instructions while chairing a meeting at his office where deputy commissioners of four districts and officer of the wild life department were also present.

The commissioner said that poaching should be discouraged and directed to take effective measures against it.

It was informed in the meeting that a project of zoo in Sargodha was in final stages of completion which would be completed in six months while construction of safari park inJoharabad had been completed and work on the construction of zoo in Bhakkar wasalso underway.