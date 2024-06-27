Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Action Against Illegal Parking Lots

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood said on Thursday that action should be taken to identify illegal parking and traffic jams with the help of Safe City cameras.

He expressed these views during a meeting held regarding traffic flow in Lahore under his chairmanship, in which DG LDA Tahir Farooq, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, DG PHA Tahir Wattoo, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, Chief Engineer Tipa Iqar Hussain and Punjab Safe City Authority officers participated.

Commissioner Lahore said that Tepa should check the lane marking on traffic signals in the city, do lane marking as per the need, start a campaign for awareness of traffic rules, prohibition of traffic rules is a sign of a civilized nation.

He said that the Chief Minister is taking practical steps according to the clear instructions of the most comprehensive traffic interventions for the convenience of the citizens of Punjab. He said traffic flow has been established by removing encroachments at two to three points through joint operations, traffic education with road and signal design changes. A plan is also indispensable for awareness.

Commissioner further said that the Joint Committee has identified various chocking points, there should be parking in approved parking areas of commercial buildings.

