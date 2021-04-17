Commissioner orders action against industries causing pollution

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman Saturday ordered an indiscriminate action against factories, industrial units and other businesses causing pollution in urban areas

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman Saturday ordered an indiscriminate action against factories, industrial units and other businesses causing pollution in urban areas.

Presiding over various meetings, he said no concession should be given to the industrial units which were posing a threat to the environment and strict measures should be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The commissioner also directed the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to formulate a concrete strategy to deal with the mafia involved in manufacturing, supply and sale of substandard food items.

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, ACG Tanveer Yaseen, Additional Director Food Authority Ali Hassan, DD Environment Omar Ashraf and other officers attended the meetings.

The commissioner said that a lot of work was required for improving pollution and cleanliness situation in Gujranwala city. He said action would be taken against the industrial units and factories established in residential areas.

Deputy Director Environment Omar Ashraf told the meeting that 49 units had been dismantled and three FIRs registered on the directions of the provincial cabinet sub-committee.

In action against aluminum, copper and other metal factories, 129 were dismantled and 329 were sealed.

He said that 306 FIRs had been registered against factory owners over violation of Section 144, while two units for making oil from tires were sealed and three were demolished.

Omar Ashraf said that 282 kilns had been shifted to Zigzag technology out of 328 registered kilns in the district.

Also, 132 FIRs were registered, 25 arrests made and Rs 2.1 million fine was imposed over violation of the government directives. He said that 75 companies were fined Rs 1.285 million by the Environmental Tribunal while factory owners were fined Rs 6.5 lakh in 32 cases, registered by the Green Courts at the district level.

The commissioner directed the PFA Additional Director Gujranwala Ali Hassan to launch a crackdown on those who were manufacturing and selling substandard food items.