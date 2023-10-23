Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Action Against Land Mafia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited Jhal Chakian site, allocated for the PHA Park,

on Monday and ordered for taking action against the mafia occupying the Irrigation Department land.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, Chief Engineer Irrigation Sadaqat Latif, Director Admin and Finance PHA Farooq Haider Aziz accompanied the commissioner during the surprise visit. He directed the PHA to set up a park to provide recreational facilities and a healthy environment to dwellers of the area.

After checking the land record, the commissioner prepared a coordinated action plan against the land mafia and issued orders for emergency measures. "Occupation of the land of the proposed park will not be tolerated in any case," he warned.

