Commissioner orders action against land mafia

Local commissioner has ordered retrieving cemetery lands from land mafia by conducting crackdown and assuring new delimitation be made around graveyards as per given in revenue record

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Local commissioner has ordered retrieving cemetery lands from land mafia by conducting crackdown and assuring new delimitation be made around graveyards as per given in revenue record.

Iftikhar Ali Sahu, chairing a meeting here Wednesday, took notice of patwaris strike and ordered to take stern action against them by adopting zero tolerance policy under the rules of 'making interfering into official matters'.

He asked Municipal Corporation (MC) officials to initiate strict action against land mafia.

He ordered to transfer MC's staffers who were working on the posts for more than three years.

Stores' in-charges of anti-encroachment operations were also ordered to be replaced with immediate effect.

Director development Waqas Khakwani, CEO MC Iqbal Khan and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.