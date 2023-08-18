Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Action Over Negligence In Dengue Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak warned officers concerned of strict action in case of negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.

Commissioner further said that government offices would also be sealed over negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of different departments in anti-dengue campaign here on Friday, commissioner said that the campaign must continue in a comprehensive way encompassing all residential and commercial buildings across the region and strict action be taken in case of dengue larvae detection.

He directed health and other concerned departments to make arrangements on emergency bases to control dengue spread.

He said that strict action would be taken over the presence of dengue larvae at residential and commercial buildings adding that the departments would be given targets and the heads of the departments would be transferred out of the district on failing to achieve the target.

Focal Person for Dengue Dr Atta-Ur-Rehman gave a briefing to the commissioner regarding achievements and targets set by the health department.

