Commissioner Orders Action Plan For Cleanliness Under ‘Suthra Punjab’ Drive
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Friday directed the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to present a comprehensive micro-plan for sanitation operations in Sargodha tehsil under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative.
Chairing a meeting in the conference room, he said that he would receive daily briefings on sanitation efforts across all tehsils. He instructed officials to submit a detailed plan covering temporary dumping points, machinery allocation, staff deployment, and monitoring mechanisms for SWMC operations.
The commissioner made it clear that negligence in cleanliness operations would not be tolerated, warning contractors and supervisors that visible waste in the city would lead to strict action. He stressed the importance of addressing public complaints efficiently and implementing a reward-and-penalty system to ensure accountability. Recognising the public’s high expectations, he directed that cleanliness standards be uniformly maintained across both urban and rural areas.
During the briefing, SWMC CEO Rana Shahid Imran outlined the division of the city into two zones, each comprising 11 union councils, while 15 union councils cover rural areas.
A total of 406 workers will be deployed across the tehsil in two shifts: 6AM – 2PM and 2PM – 8PM. Special squads have also been assigned for Sunday operations.
He further detailed the use of advanced tracking systems, including geo-tagging of waste containers and vehicle tracking for garbage collection, ensuring real-time monitoring. The CEO pledged to achieve zero-waste city status within 15 days.
Commissioner Awan also directed Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Umar Farooq to prioritise sewerage improvements and desilting operations. To oversee these activities, an assistant commissioner was assigned for strict monitoring.
The meeting was attended by: Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem, Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Yasir Bhatti, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Umar Farooq, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran and Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi.
With the new action plan in motion, the administration aims to make Sargodha cleaner and more livable through efficient waste management and sanitation improvements.
