Commissioner orders all measures to tackle expected floods

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed the deputy commissioners of the four districts and the officers of the Irrigation Department to complete all arrangements to tackle the expected floods before the start of monsoon season.

He was addressing a meeting, called to discuss a plan for dealing with the possible flood hazards, here on Friday at his office.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali,Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana,Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr. Noor Muhammad Awan, Chief Engineer Canal Sadaqat Latif , ADCRs of all four districts, representatives of PDMA participated in the meeting.

The commissioner said that a detailed report should be prepared by re-surveying the embankments of rivers, canals and watercourses and ongoing development projects should be completed on time.

He said that de-silting of all watercourses should be done on time while Rescue-1122, Civil Defence and other civil agencies should conduct mock exercises in that regard.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that machinery, boats, generators and other necessary equipment should be made functional for their use in case of possible floods. She ordered for removal of encroachments on waterways.

Chief Engineer Canals Sadaqat Latif gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing de-silting and development works in the zone, the water situation in rivers and barrages and other issues including manpower.