Commissioner orders ample quantity of flour bags at truck-points

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the district administration officers and food department to ensure supply of ample quantity of flour bags at truck-points in the district.

She went to flour sale/ truck-point at Model Bazaar Jhang Road without any prior intimation here on Thursday and checked the process of flour sale.

She reviewed the availability of flour bags at the sale point and ordered for transparency in this regard.

She interacted with the customers and asked them about availability for flour bags on subsidised rates.

He directed the officers of Food Department and local administration to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour bags at sales points under the allocated quota. She said that there was no shortage of flour in the division; therefore, citizens could buy it from sale points without any hesitation.

"The 10-kg flour bag is available for Rs 648," she said and directed the Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar to check sale points regularly as no interruption in the smooth supply of flour bags to consumers would be tolerated.