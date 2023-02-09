UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Ample Quantity Of Flour Bags At Truck-points

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner orders ample quantity of flour bags at truck-points

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the district administration officers and food department to ensure supply of ample quantity of flour bags at truck-points in the district.

She went to flour sale/ truck-point at Model Bazaar Jhang Road without any prior intimation here on Thursday and checked the process of flour sale.

She reviewed the availability of flour bags at the sale point and ordered for transparency in this regard.

She interacted with the customers and asked them about availability for flour bags on subsidised rates.

He directed the officers of Food Department and local administration to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour bags at sales points under the allocated quota. She said that there was no shortage of flour in the division; therefore, citizens could buy it from sale points without any hesitation.

"The 10-kg flour bag is available for Rs 648," she said and directed the Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar to check sale points regularly as no interruption in the smooth supply of flour bags to consumers would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Shortage Road Sale Jhang Buy From Flour

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker, Italian Ambassador discuss enhancing ..

FNC Speaker, Italian Ambassador discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

17 minutes ago
 'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident ..

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident about IMF's program

52 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'St ..

Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'Stranger at the Gate'

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

1 hour ago
 UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in ..

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthq ..

1 hour ago
 Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.