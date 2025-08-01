Commissioner orders ample sugar supply at fixed rates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan has reaffirmed the government’s firm stance against sugar hoarding and profiteering, stressing that the uninterrupted supply of sugar at government-fixed rates is a top priority.

Presiding over a meeting to review sugar demand, supply, and pricing across the division here on Friday, he stressed that ensuring availability of sugar in line with market demand was a responsibility of every district administration. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against violators involved in hoarding or artificial price hike.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem and Deputy Director food Iftikhar Ali. Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar-I Farwah Aamir, Khalid Goraya, and Muhammad Ashraf participated via video link.

During the meeting, comprehensive reports from all four districts were presented, covering the sugar supply chain, quantities released by sugar mills, market availability, and retail pricing.

The commissioner directed the officials to ensure daily monitoring of sugar availability and pricing in the markets. He instructed strict legal action, including FIRs, against hoarders, and urged for concrete steps to provide relief to the public.

He further assigned tasks to all deputy commissioners to intensify market inspections and activate price control magistrates. "No attempt to create an artificial shortage of sugar will be tolerated," he said, adding that providing essential commodities at official rates is a fundamental duty of the district administration under government directives.