Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Ample Sugar Supply At Fixed Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner orders ample sugar supply at fixed rates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan has reaffirmed the government’s firm stance against sugar hoarding and profiteering, stressing that the uninterrupted supply of sugar at government-fixed rates is a top priority.

Presiding over a meeting to review sugar demand, supply, and pricing across the division here on Friday, he stressed that ensuring availability of sugar in line with market demand was a responsibility of every district administration. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against violators involved in hoarding or artificial price hike.

The review meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem and Deputy Director food Iftikhar Ali. Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar-I Farwah Aamir, Khalid Goraya, and Muhammad Ashraf participated via video link.

During the meeting, comprehensive reports from all four districts were presented, covering the sugar supply chain, quantities released by sugar mills, market availability, and retail pricing.

The commissioner directed the officials to ensure daily monitoring of sugar availability and pricing in the markets. He instructed strict legal action, including FIRs, against hoarders, and urged for concrete steps to provide relief to the public.

He further assigned tasks to all deputy commissioners to intensify market inspections and activate price control magistrates. "No attempt to create an artificial shortage of sugar will be tolerated," he said, adding that providing essential commodities at official rates is a fundamental duty of the district administration under government directives.

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

5 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

7 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

9 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

9 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

9 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

9 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

9 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

9 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

9 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

9 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

9 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan