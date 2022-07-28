Commissioner orders arrangements for Muharram in Lahore

All departments and officers concerned have been put on alert under the directions of Lahore Commissioner Captian (retd) Muhammad Usman to ensure comprehensive arrangements in upcoming holy month of Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :All departments and officers concerned have been put on alert under the directions of Lahore Commissioner Captian (retd) Muhammad Usman to ensure comprehensive arrangements in upcoming holy month of Muharram.

According to official sources here on Thursday, Metropolitan Cooperation Lahore officials were in the field for patch work on roads on the routes of Muharram processions, anti-encroachment operation and fixing streetlights.

The commissioner said that all departments should complete their work within the given deadline.

He said that as per the direction of the Punjab government, arrangements related to Muharram would be monitored on daily basis.

Preparatory work was being carried out in Nishter Town, Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Model Town, Iqbal Town, Ravi Town, Samanabad, Wagha and Aziz Bhatti towns.

The commissioner said that infrastructure work on main procession routes should be completed in the next two days.