UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Arrangements To Prevent Bird Fly At Airport

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Commissioner orders arrangements to prevent bird fly at airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Wednesday directed the best cleanliness arrangements at the airport and suburbs to make flight operations safe by preventing birds fly in the area.

Presiding over a meeting of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Cantonment board members, Pakistan Air Force, and aviation officers, the commissioner directed the relevant officers to remove garbage points in suburban areas of the airport to prevent birds fly.

He said, "A ban has been imposed on throwing garbage in the area and also asked for preventing standing water in the adjacent areas of the airport.

" It was also discussed in the meeting that section 144 should be imposed on kite flying during Eid-Ul-Adha while a comprehensive crackdown against kite selling and purchasing would also be started in the division.

It was also decided in the meeting that automatic light systems must be installed at the airport to prevent birds fly which could cause flight operations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, Additional Commissioner (AC) Sarfraz Ahmed, and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Police Water Company Sarfraz Ahmed Best Airport

Recent Stories

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

37 minutes ago
 Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED expl ..

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

51 minutes ago
 PM leaves for France to participate in New Global ..

PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic poli ..

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.