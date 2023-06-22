Commissioner orders arrangements to prevent bird fly at airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Wednesday directed the best cleanliness arrangements at the airport and suburbs to make flight operations safe by preventing birds fly in the area.

Presiding over a meeting of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Cantonment board members, Pakistan Air Force, and aviation officers, the commissioner directed the relevant officers to remove garbage points in suburban areas of the airport to prevent birds fly.

He said, "A ban has been imposed on throwing garbage in the area and also asked for preventing standing water in the adjacent areas of the airport.

" It was also discussed in the meeting that section 144 should be imposed on kite flying during Eid-Ul-Adha while a comprehensive crackdown against kite selling and purchasing would also be started in the division.

It was also decided in the meeting that automatic light systems must be installed at the airport to prevent birds fly which could cause flight operations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, Additional Commissioner (AC) Sarfraz Ahmed, and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.