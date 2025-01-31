Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road

Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan has decided result-oriented measures to improve the city's traffic management system with special focus on Bosan road where he took a long walk to witness the traffic and its management and interviewed motorists and pedestrians

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan has decided result-oriented measures to improve the city's traffic management system with special focus on Bosan road where he took a long walk to witness the traffic and its management and interviewed motorists and pedestrians.

During on-foot inspection of traffic busy important artery of the city, accompanying Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawaran Khan, DG MDA Rana Saleem, ADCR Abu Bakar, and CO Corporation Iqbal Khan, commissioner issued a stern warning to those violating one-way rule and directed the CTO to initiate action after two-day awareness campaign.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan also instructed immediate removal of illegal parking outside shopping malls, stressing that malls should not exceed their designated parking limits and should promote valet parking services.

He personally inspected various points along the route and announced that he would visit again next Friday to review the implementation of his directives. He further stated that some U-turns may need to be removed to streamline traffic flow and ordered MDA to work on the upgradation of Bosan Road.

During the visit, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan also met with local citizens, listened to their concerns, and issued orders for their immediate resolution.