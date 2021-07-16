Commissioner orders cleaning of 'Sem Nullahs'

The Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah has directed officers concerned to clean 'Sem Nullas' particularly emergency nullas constructed during last monsoon season for draining out accumulated rain water

He issued these directives during his visit to Umerkot protective embankment on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem-u-Rehman, Director Nara Canal Ghulam Mujtaba Dhamrah, Executive engineer Mithrao Feroze u-din Domki, Executive engineer Shahnawaz Bhutto and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner also visited the protective band to Shadi pali Bodar farm Dhoro area. Shah directed to make all arrangements for dealing with any emergency during monsoon and keep machinery standby during rain fall so that accumulated rain water could be drained out properly.