Commissioner orders closure of non-compliant housing societies

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has issued a directive to seal housing societies that fail to submit the required fees.

He issued these orders during a performance review meeting with revenue officers from all four districts of the division on Monday.During the meeting, Jahazeb Awan emphasized the necessity for revenue officers to focus not only on administrative tasks but also on ensuring the full collection of revenue dues. "As the fiscal year approaches its end, it is crucial for the revenue field staff to work diligently to meet targets," he stated.

He further directed revenue officers to resolve pending court cases within three months, asserting that no revenue case should remain unresolved for over a year in any revenue court. Such cases, Awan indicated, should be prioritized for resolution.

The meeting included detailed briefings from deputy commissioners on several agenda items, including stamp duties, transfer fees, agricultural income taxes, water rates, and the auctioning of government agricultural land and commercial plazas.

They also discussed the digitalization of land records, the Plus Project, pending transfers, Khiyat issues, the performance of e-registration centers, and ongoing cases in revenue courts.

Additionally,the Commissioner Jahazeb Awan was briefed on the revenue rankings and parcel-based systems across the four districts.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem, Additional Commissioner Raye Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, ADC (Revenue) Fahad Mahmood, ACR Khan Muhammad participated in the meeting, and other deputy commissioners and assistants from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, who joined via video link.