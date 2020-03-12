Commissioner orders closure of tannery market to avoid sewerage choking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Naseem Sadiq Thursday ordered closure of tannery market in the city after reports indicated waste from the market was choking sewerage system.

In response to orders, assistant commissioner Asad Chandia got all the shops of tannery market vacated at Chowk Chorhatta here Thursday.

Commissioner said that waste from process of cleaning of animals hides is dumped into the sewerage lines that causes its choking.

Meanwhile, commissioner heard problems of the people at his office. Most of the complaints related to illegal occupation of plots in housing schemes, sale of areas allocated for mosques, parks and roads and blockade of passages. Commissioner issued orders for action to resolve complaints and said that he would himself look into revenue matters and visit sites before taking decision.

Naseem Sadiq also visited different sites of development schemes under execution in the city.