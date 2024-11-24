Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Completing DPS Campus On War-footing

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed Sunday directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and the Building Department to complete construction of Divisional Public school (DPS) campus in FDA City on war-footing.

She visited the FDA City and reviewed pace of construction of DPS campus building. She checked quality of the work and material used in the construction.

She said that DPS campus was sprawling over 8 kanals of land in the FDA City, which would comprise of double storey building. This building would be air-conditioned totally and consist of 14 class rooms, 4 latest IT labs, 2 common rooms, multi-purpose hall, staff room, conference room, store room, dispensary, day care center, wash rooms and admin block in addition to a beautiful lawn.

She said that the government was committed to provide quality education. In this connection, huge funds are being utilized; she said and directed the FDA management and building department to accelerate their efforts for completion of DPS campus building on urgent basis.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Ahmad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

