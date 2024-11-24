Commissioner Orders Completing DPS Campus On War-footing
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed Sunday directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and the Building Department to complete construction of Divisional Public school (DPS) campus in FDA City on war-footing.
She visited the FDA City and reviewed pace of construction of DPS campus building. She checked quality of the work and material used in the construction.
She said that DPS campus was sprawling over 8 kanals of land in the FDA City, which would comprise of double storey building. This building would be air-conditioned totally and consist of 14 class rooms, 4 latest IT labs, 2 common rooms, multi-purpose hall, staff room, conference room, store room, dispensary, day care center, wash rooms and admin block in addition to a beautiful lawn.
She said that the government was committed to provide quality education. In this connection, huge funds are being utilized; she said and directed the FDA management and building department to accelerate their efforts for completion of DPS campus building on urgent basis.
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Ahmad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Asad elected as YNF Pakistan general secretary1 minute ago
-
Multi- faceted annual GB meeting of DOWA held at UoM Chakdara1 minute ago
-
Rohi Festival from Nov 2911 minutes ago
-
69 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrested by ICT Police22 minutes ago
-
Regional Ombudsman's Office disposes of 60 complaints22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses deep concern over deteriorating law, order situation in Kurram31 minutes ago
-
Seminar highlights need for balancing population, resources in Abbottabad31 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to female martyr flying officer32 minutes ago
-
President reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to women’s rights, end to violence51 minutes ago
-
Fatal shooting in Balochistan claims three lives51 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar terms PTI’s calls for protest as conspiracy against country’s prestige1 hour ago
-
2nd death anniversary of comedian Ismail Tara observed on Sunday1 hour ago