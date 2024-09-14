Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Completing Nishtar Hospital Emergency In Two Months

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner orders completing Nishtar Hospital emergency in two months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan has directed the officers concerned to ensure completion of upgradation project of Nishtar emergency within two months.

During her visit to review progress on development projects here on Saturday, the commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paying special focus on development projects of public facilitation. She said that provision of best health facilities for masses was top priority and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

Giving briefing on the occasion, XEN Building Haider Ali informed commissioner that the upgradation work of Nishtar Emergency was started in July and it would be made functional by December 31.

He said that the project was being completed with funds of Rs 679 million.

Earlier, the Commissioner Maryam Khan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, visited Burn Unit and reviewed facilities being offered to the masses.

The commissioner directed officers concerned to make comprehensive planning for upgradation of the building. She said that complete medical faculty and paramedical staff was available at the burn unit where all kinds of surgeries including the artificial skin were being made.

Maryam Khan maintained that strict monitoring of hospitals being made to ensure maximum facilities for masses.

Related Topics

Multan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Visit Progress July December All Best Top Million

Recent Stories

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

17 minutes ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

26 minutes ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

4 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

4 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

8 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

17 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

18 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

22 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan