Commissioner orders completing Nishtar Hospital emergency in two months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan has directed the officers concerned to ensure completion of upgradation project of Nishtar emergency within two months.

During her visit to review progress on development projects here on Saturday, the commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paying special focus on development projects of public facilitation. She said that provision of best health facilities for masses was top priority and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

Giving briefing on the occasion, XEN Building Haider Ali informed commissioner that the upgradation work of Nishtar Emergency was started in July and it would be made functional by December 31.

He said that the project was being completed with funds of Rs 679 million.

Earlier, the Commissioner Maryam Khan, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, visited Burn Unit and reviewed facilities being offered to the masses.

The commissioner directed officers concerned to make comprehensive planning for upgradation of the building. She said that complete medical faculty and paramedical staff was available at the burn unit where all kinds of surgeries including the artificial skin were being made.

Maryam Khan maintained that strict monitoring of hospitals being made to ensure maximum facilities for masses.