Commissioner orders completing underpasses renovation swiftly

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday directed the relevant authorities to complete beautification work of underpasses at the earliest in the light of high court orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday directed the relevant authorities to complete beautification work of underpasses at the earliest in the light of high court orders.

He presided over a meeting regarding progress on ongoing renovation of Canal Road underpasses here.

He said that civil work on underpasses should be carried out from 10pm to 6am and traffic flow should not be hindered.

The commissioner said that renovation of underpasses was being conducted in accordance with a theme with little innovation. He further directed to timely complete lighting work.

Renovation work is being carried out on underpasses on both sides of Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Dharampura.