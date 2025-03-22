Commissioner orders comprehensive arrangements for Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan has assigned tasks to the district administration to ensure comprehensive arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chairing a review meeting on Eid preparations on Saturday, he instructed that all Eidgahs and mosques be thoroughly cleaned before Eid prayers. He also directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to inspect all amusement rides in parks, imposing a strict ban on unsafe rides without fitness certificates.

The commissioner said: "We will not allow any ride that poses a threat to human lives to operate without a complete inspection." He further ordered the PHA to conduct a thorough safety audit of all amusement facilities in the city.

To prevent accidents, the commissioner announced that a request would be sent to the Punjab government to impose Section 144 to prohibit swimming in canals during Eid celebrations.

Focusing on city beautification, Commissioner Khan ordered for special cleanliness efforts in parks and along green-belts.

He also prohibited placing waste management containers outside parks, ensuring a pleasant environment for visitors.Additionally, he ordered the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Waste Management Company, Rescue Services, Health Department, and PHA to issue duty rosters for uninterrupted services during Eid. He stressed that field staff must remain on duty to maintain cleanliness and sanitation across the city.

The commissioner also instructed authorities to prioritize the cleaning and beautification of all entry and exit points of Multan. He mentioned that strict action was taken against individuals dumping construction debris on roads.Commissioner Amir Karim Khan directed law enforcement agencies to implement foolproof security arrangements on “Chand Raat”to ensure public safety

The review meeting was attended by deputy commissioners and officials from relevant departments, reflecting a coordinated effort to manage Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements effectively.