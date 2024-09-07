Commissioner orders comprehensive survey of educational institutions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan has ordered for conducting a comprehensive resurvey of all educational institutions in the division following recent rains.

The directive was issued during a meeting with officials from the Schools, Special Education, and Literacy Departments, held at commissioner's office, here on Saturday. The commissioner ordered for identification of dangerous buildings, the relocation of students to nearby institutions, and preparation of estimates for construction and repair of damaged buildings.

Jahazeb Awan also ordered for strict enforcement of a ban on corporal punishment in educational institutions and the need to involve students in public welfare activities by forming the standard operating proicedures (SOPs).

He directed officials to ensure availability of facilities in the government educational institutions, conduct regular training workshops to improve teachers' performance, and ensure 100pc deployment of watchmen, guards, and gardeners in government schools, especially those for girls.

The commissioner also ordered that students from schools lacking IT or science labs should be sent to nearby institutions for practical work. He said that anti-dengue activities be carried out regularly in all government schools and that students be encouraged to plant trees and take care of them until they grow into tall trees. He ordered for provision of transportation facilities for students in special education institutions and development of one special educational institution in each district as a state-of-the-art facility under the Chief Minister's Punjab Initiatives.

The meeting was informed that out of a total of 370 education department officials in the four districts, 39 posts were lying vacant. There are 5,382 government schools, 2,499 private schools, and 823 afternoon schools in the entire division. Each district also has one teacher training center. The meeting was told that a total of 1,047,453 students were enrolled in government schools, including 545,960 girls and 5,01,493 boys. The meeting was informed that out of a total of 44,098 teaching posts in the four districts, 12,006 were lying vacant. Out of a total of 9,135 non-teaching staff posts, 2,834 were lying vacant.

The meeting was informed that there were 12 madrasas operating under the Education Department in the four districts. In addition to this, there were 1,182 literacy and 1,047 National Commission for Human Development centers, as well as 34 special education schools in the four districts.

Director Secondary Education Waheeduddin Shah, Additional Director Secondary Naveed Aslam Sindhu, Additional Director Primary Ikramullah, DO Secondary Ehteshamul Haq, DO Special Education Faryad Hussain, DO Literacy Anum Ehsan and AD Admin Secondary Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah also attended the meeting.