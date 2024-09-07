Commissioner Orders Consistent Inspection Of Vegetables Supply Chain
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan ordered on Saturday consistent inspection of supply chain of vegetable markets to ensure transparency in the supply and demand system with an aim to provide affordable vegetables to the public.
Addressing a meeting here, she stressed the importance of stabilising prices of essential vegetables, particularly potatoes, onions, and tomatoes, and some others. There should be consistent supply at lower prices, she said.
"The Punjab government has assigned us the task of controlling artificial inflation to provide direct relief to the citizens," said Maryam Khan.
She directed the deputy commissioners of Vehari, Multan, Lodhran and Khanewal to take proactive measures to maintain price stability across their respective districts.
"Deputy commissioners should consult all stakeholders and issue notifications for official prices after thorough discussions," she added.
DC Multan Wasim Hamid Sindhu highlighted that strict monitoring of prices, from the markets to retail stores, was underway. He warned that profiteering, especially in local agricultural products, would not be tolerated.
The meeting was attended by traders from vegetable markets across the division, along with officials from the relevant departments.
