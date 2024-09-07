Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Consistent Inspection Of Vegetables Supply Chain

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Commissioner orders consistent inspection of vegetables supply chain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan ordered on Saturday consistent inspection of supply chain of vegetable markets to ensure transparency in the supply and demand system with an aim to provide affordable vegetables to the public.

Addressing a meeting here, she stressed the importance of stabilising prices of essential vegetables, particularly potatoes, onions, and tomatoes, and some others. There should be consistent supply at lower prices, she said.

"The Punjab government has assigned us the task of controlling artificial inflation to provide direct relief to the citizens," said Maryam Khan.

She directed the deputy commissioners of Vehari, Multan, Lodhran and Khanewal to take proactive measures to maintain price stability across their respective districts.

"Deputy commissioners should consult all stakeholders and issue notifications for official prices after thorough discussions," she added.

DC Multan Wasim Hamid Sindhu highlighted that strict monitoring of prices, from the markets to retail stores, was underway. He warned that profiteering, especially in local agricultural products, would not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by traders from vegetable markets across the division, along with officials from the relevant departments.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Price Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Market All From Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

59 minutes ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

1 hour ago
 Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

2 hours ago
 Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

6 hours ago
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

21 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

21 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan