Commissioner Orders Construction Of New Shelters, Waiting Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 11:02 PM

The city administration has decided to construct new bus shelters and waiting areas to facilitate commuters aimed to improve public transport facilities and provide relief to passengers and to enhance urban infrastructure

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Thursday, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan directed the district administration and the Multan Development Authority (MDA) to identify suitable locations for the new shelters. He assigned officials the task of finalizing the design for these shelters within a week.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Thursday, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan directed the district administration and the Multan Development Authority (MDA) to identify suitable locations for the new shelters. He assigned officials the task of finalizing the design for these shelters within a week.

He said that the new waiting areas will be placed strategically along major commercial vehicle routes to cater to passengers' needs.

The discussion regarding upgrading existing bus shelters and constructing new ones in densely populated areas, the commissioner instructed the MDA to take immediate steps to modernize old shelters, ensuring they meet contemporary standards.

The commissioner also emphasized that the district administration should collaborate with the private sector to establish waiting areas at key intersections and along major roads.

The initiative was expected to significantly improve public transport facilities in Multan, making commuting more comfortable for residents.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA)Muhammad Saleem, Additional Deputy Commissioners and Metro Authority representatives were also participated in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan