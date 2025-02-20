Commissioner Orders Construction Of New Shelters, Waiting Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 11:02 PM
The city administration has decided to construct new bus shelters and waiting areas to facilitate commuters aimed to improve public transport facilities and provide relief to passengers and to enhance urban infrastructure
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The city administration has decided to construct new bus shelters and waiting areas to facilitate commuters aimed to improve public transport facilities and provide relief to passengers and to enhance urban infrastructure.
Presiding over a high-level meeting on Thursday, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan directed the district administration and the Multan Development Authority (MDA) to identify suitable locations for the new shelters. He assigned officials the task of finalizing the design for these shelters within a week.
He said that the new waiting areas will be placed strategically along major commercial vehicle routes to cater to passengers' needs.
The discussion regarding upgrading existing bus shelters and constructing new ones in densely populated areas, the commissioner instructed the MDA to take immediate steps to modernize old shelters, ensuring they meet contemporary standards.
The commissioner also emphasized that the district administration should collaborate with the private sector to establish waiting areas at key intersections and along major roads.
The initiative was expected to significantly improve public transport facilities in Multan, making commuting more comfortable for residents.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA)Muhammad Saleem, Additional Deputy Commissioners and Metro Authority representatives were also participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..
Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations
IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage
13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City
ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case
Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road
Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation
Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'
Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 22
IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..
Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case9 minutes ago
-
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'10 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 2210 minutes ago
-
FIA’s Crackdown on Human Trafficking: 458 Arrested, Properties Worth Millions Seized4 minutes ago
-
Malik criticizes PTI for using official machinery in public rallies17 minutes ago
-
Year-long coal dispute in Bustikhel, Kohat resolved through mediation17 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change17 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches tree plantation campaign at FATA university to boost environmental beauty17 minutes ago
-
PM reviews reforms in health, pharmaceutical sectors24 minutes ago
-
FIA Academy and British High Commission collaborate for Cutting-Edge Forensic Training24 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Quetta firing24 minutes ago