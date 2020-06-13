Commissioner orders construction of Zakaria town road

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq issued order for constructing two kilometers long road leading to Zakaria Town on direction of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, informed an official spokesman on Saturday.

Metro Politian Corporation was directed to complete Rs200 million project within two weeks.

Wasa authorities were directed to lay down new sewer lines before initiating the project. The entire work would be completed in two week time period.

Locals hailed that Usman Buzdar had fulfilled his promise of constructing the road with resolving long-held sewer problems through his renewed direction issued to the district administration of late.