Commissioner Orders Crackdown Against Illegal LPG Operations

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Multan divisional administration has decided to launch a crackdown against illegal

liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) decanting, refilling operations across the division as

the death toll in gas tanker blast rose to six here on Monday.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan directed officials to list comprehensively all the LPG containers

across the division and banned parking LPG containers in densely populated areas.

The commissioner emphasized that the presence of LPG or other chemical materials in crowded

areas poses significant safety risks. Referring to a tragic incident that claimed six lives

and left several injured, he called for immediate action.

The deputy commissioners had been instructed to conduct raids on illegal LPG and CNG refilling shops, seal unsafe outlets operating without proper safety measures, and register FIRs against violators.

He also ordered a fresh inspection of fitness certificates for school buses and passenger vehicles.

Traffic police, district administration, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), and Civil Defence will jointly carry out operations to curb illegal LPG refilling in populated areas. Commissioner Khan stressed the importance of prioritizing public safety, stating that strict measures against illegal gas refilling and cylinder shops are essential to prevent future accidents.

Precautionary steps were necessary to protect human lives, he concluded.

