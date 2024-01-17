Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Crackdown Against Land Grabbers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Wednesday directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown against grabbers of state land and graveyards across the region.

Presiding over a meeting, the commissioner sought detailed report on revenue record of graveyards across the division and directed all deputy commissioners to monitor the grand operation against land grabbers.

He said that every inch of state and graveyard lands would be retrieved from the grabbers at any cost.

He said that as per directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, zero tolerance policy was being adopted against land grabbing.

He also directed officers concerned to follow the cases in the courts under the mission to tighten noose around the grabbers.

Khattak asked district administration to prepare a joint policy in collaboration with Multan Development Authority (MDA) along with other concerned departments for this purpose. He also announced stern action against facilitators of the land grabbers.

