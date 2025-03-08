Commissioner Orders Crackdown Against LPG Refilling
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan ordered a comprehensive crackdown against illegal LPG refilling in the city,keeping on view the dangers posed by such unauthorized activities.
Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday,he stated that LPG containers cannot be stationed in densely populated areas due to the potential hazards they pose.
The commissioner directed authorities to conduct raids on illegal CNG and LPG refilling shops, as well as unauthorized mini petrol pumps operating with makeshift machines.
He instructed law enforcement to seal shops lacking safety measures and necessary equipment while registering FIRs against violators.
He also ordered a thorough fitness inspection of school buses and passenger vehicles to prevent accidents caused by unfit transportation.
He called for a joint operation involving the traffic police, district administration, the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Civil Defense to enforce these measures effectively.
The commissioner reaffirmed the strict prohibition of unauthorized LPG containers across the division,ensuring that only license holders approved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) were permitted to operate.
A list of 245 licensed LPG bowers has already been handed over to the police for reference,he added.
Emphasizing the importance of precautionary measures, he warned that negligence in handling gas cylinders and illegal refilling operations could lead to severe accidents. He stressed that safeguarding human lives was the top priority and instructed officials to take swift action against those endangering public safety.
Recent Stories
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders crackdown against LPG refilling6 minutes ago
-
Two passengers caught at Lahore airport for traveling with fake documents6 minutes ago
-
Bibi Waderi lauds Pakistani Women's unstoppable march towards equality, progress25 minutes ago
-
PPP to continue protecting women rights: KP Governor25 minutes ago
-
Secretary WPC extends heartfelt greetings to women of Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt taking steps for further development of women: CM Murad25 minutes ago
-
Red Zone routes temporarily closed for law & order situation35 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide over domestic issues36 minutes ago
-
Women’s Day: IG Rizvi pays tribute to female police officers55 minutes ago
-
Senator Asad Qasim takes oath55 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry enhances Hajj facilities, digital services under new policy1 hour ago
-
Saqib Ansari emphasizes life-saving importance of blood donation in Ramazan1 hour ago