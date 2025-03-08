Commissioner orders crackdown against LPG refilling

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan ordered a comprehensive crackdown against illegal LPG refilling in the city,keeping on view the dangers posed by such unauthorized activities.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday,he stated that LPG containers cannot be stationed in densely populated areas due to the potential hazards they pose.

The commissioner directed authorities to conduct raids on illegal CNG and LPG refilling shops, as well as unauthorized mini petrol pumps operating with makeshift machines.

He instructed law enforcement to seal shops lacking safety measures and necessary equipment while registering FIRs against violators.

He also ordered a thorough fitness inspection of school buses and passenger vehicles to prevent accidents caused by unfit transportation.

He called for a joint operation involving the traffic police, district administration, the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Civil Defense to enforce these measures effectively.

The commissioner reaffirmed the strict prohibition of unauthorized LPG containers across the division,ensuring that only license holders approved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) were permitted to operate.

A list of 245 licensed LPG bowers has already been handed over to the police for reference,he added.

Emphasizing the importance of precautionary measures, he warned that negligence in handling gas cylinders and illegal refilling operations could lead to severe accidents. He stressed that safeguarding human lives was the top priority and instructed officials to take swift action against those endangering public safety.