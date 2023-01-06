UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Crackdown Against Wheat Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner orders crackdown against wheat hoarders

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday directed the concerned to launch a crackdown against wheat hoarders with an aim to control the shortage of wheat.

He said that the administrations of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts should take strict action against those who store wheat and sell food items at higher prices.

The commissioner said that a special team should be formed for taking action against wheat hoarders, and directed the officers to submit a report in that regard.

