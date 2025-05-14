Commissioner Orders Crackdown On Encroachments
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Kareem has directed authorities to intensify anti-encroachment operations across the Multan Division. He instructed officials to tighten the grip on encroachment mafias by imposing fines, registering FIRs, and sealing illegal structures.
Chairing a performance review meeting, the Commissioner said a survey of street vendors at tehsil and market levels has been completed, and alternative locations have been identified.
He emphasized that 'Suthra Punjab' and anti-encroachment drives were flagship programs of the Punjab Government. Private companies are fully responsible for cleanliness, while the Waste Management Company must ensure effective monitoring, he added.
Aamir Kareem shared that beautification work at eight key intersections of Multan city is underway with private sector support. Furthermore, 22 bus stops are being developed under a public-private partnership model as part of the city’s urbanisation plan. He also ordered the installation of traffic signals on major roads to improve traffic flow.
The meeting also included detailed briefings on the condition of graveyards, construction of public washrooms, waste enclosures, and dumping sites. Deputy commissioners and officers from concerned departments attended the session.
