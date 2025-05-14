Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Crackdown On Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Commissioner orders crackdown on encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Kareem has directed authorities to intensify anti-encroachment operations across the Multan Division. He instructed officials to tighten the grip on encroachment mafias by imposing fines, registering FIRs, and sealing illegal structures.

Chairing a performance review meeting, the Commissioner said a survey of street vendors at tehsil and market levels has been completed, and alternative locations have been identified.

He emphasized that 'Suthra Punjab' and anti-encroachment drives were flagship programs of the Punjab Government. Private companies are fully responsible for cleanliness, while the Waste Management Company must ensure effective monitoring, he added.

Aamir Kareem shared that beautification work at eight key intersections of Multan city is underway with private sector support. Furthermore, 22 bus stops are being developed under a public-private partnership model as part of the city’s urbanisation plan. He also ordered the installation of traffic signals on major roads to improve traffic flow.

The meeting also included detailed briefings on the condition of graveyards, construction of public washrooms, waste enclosures, and dumping sites. Deputy commissioners and officers from concerned departments attended the session.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

18 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

19 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 day ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan