Commissioner orders crackdown on encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan supervised the ongoing anti-encroachment operation at Old Shujaabad road, emphasizing the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision of a "Encroachment-Free Punjab."

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all makeshift stalls and carts obstructing entry and exit points of the city will be removed to enhance the city's aesthetics. Registered vendors will be allocated space in model bazaars to ensure they have proper business opportunities.

He directed that daily crackdowns be conducted to clear illegal encroachments, which have diminished the city's beauty. "Consistent operations are necessary to maintain order," he added.

The district administration and Municipal Corporation teams carried out the operation on Old Shujaabad Road, removing illegal structures. The commissioner directed strict legal action against those obstructing government affairs and ordered immediate FIRs against violators.

"Anyone challenging the state's authority would not be given any concession." he asserted, emphasizing that those disrupting traffic flow with illegal encroachments will be fined.

Assistant Commissioner city Abdul Sami informed that in the operation, unauthorized permanent structures were demolished, and confiscated goods were seized.