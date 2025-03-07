Commissioner Orders Crackdown On Overpricing
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has ordered for a strict and comprehensive crackdown on shopkeepers violating the official price regulations for essential commodities.
While addressing a briefing session on Friday with all four deputy commissioners regarding price control, the Ramazan Nigehban Package, and the ongoing anti-encroachment operation, Commissioner Awan emphasised strict enforcement of the Price Act. He also ordered the permanent deployment of price control magistrates in busy markets to take immediate action against profiteers. Jahazeb Awan instructed officials to register cases against traders violating the law.
To ensure maximum relief for consumers during the holy month of Ramazan, the commissioner directed administrative officers to spend more time in the field and strengthen monitoring. He stressed the need for a close watch on the supply and demand of essential goods.
Expressing satisfaction over the anti-encroachment operation in all four districts, the Commissioner Jahazeb Awan also instructed officials to focus on the beautification of markets and main roads. He was informed that the distribution of the Ramazan Nigehban Package is progressing efficiently, with 40pc of pay orders delivered in Sargodha, 25pc in Khushab, 46pc in Mianwali, and 38pc in Bhakkar.
The commissioner also ordered strict action against vendors involved in deductions from the package and urged all four Deputy Commissioners to prioritize public welfare initiatives and cleanliness campaigns under the "Suthra Punjab" (Clean Punjab) program.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Amir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraya, and Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, who provided detailed briefings on various agenda items.
