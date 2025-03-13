Commissioner Orders Crackdown On Overpricing
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has ordered a strict and comprehensive crackdown on shopkeepers violating official price regulations for essential commodities.
During a briefing session on Thursday with all four deputy commissioners, Commissioner Awan reviewed price control measures, the Ramazan Nigehban Package, and the ongoing anti-encroachment operation. He emphasised the rigorous enforcement of the Price Act and directed the permanent deployment of price control magistrates in busy markets to take immediate action against profiteers.
Jahanzeb Awan instructed officials to register cases against traders breaching the law. To provide maximum relief for consumers during Ramazan, he urged administrative officers to increase field visits and strengthen monitoring efforts. He highlighted the importance of closely monitoring the supply and demand of essential goods.
Expressing satisfaction with the anti-encroachment operations in all four districts, Commissioner Awan also instructed officials to focus on beautifying markets and main roads. He was briefed on the distribution progress of the Ramazan Nigehban Package.
Additionally, the commissioner ordered strict action against vendors making unauthorized deductions from the package. He urged the Deputy Commissioners to prioritize public welfare initiatives and cleanliness campaigns under the 'Suthra Punjab' (Clean Punjab) programme.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Amir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraya, and Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, who provided detailed updates on various agenda items.
Recent Stories
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024
RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE
France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank
UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan
AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan ..
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between United States, Republic o ..
AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win takes Sharjah through
Ministry of Interior, FCSC introduce regulatory model to combat digital & gender ..
First session of Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Councils discusses 'Balance of E ..
Deputy Commander of Joint Operations visits Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves development of 17,080 new affordable homes in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dialogue best solution to any problem: PA speaker1 minute ago
-
Police arrest 38 suspects in grand search operation in Golra1 minute ago
-
Commissioner orders crackdown on overpricing2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against substandard foods21 minutes ago
-
Vanity number-plates generate Rs. 109m revenue21 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution vowing to eliminate terrorism, pays tribute to security forces21 minutes ago
-
ICT admin dismisses security rumors, confirms normal city operations21 minutes ago
-
E-Sports revolution underway: PMYP introduces comprehensive initiative in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
3 bike lifters held, 13 stolen motorcycles recovered32 minutes ago
-
Communications ministry drives major reforms, strengthen regional connectivity during last year41 minutes ago
-
SAFRON Ministry successfully achieves significant milestones41 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab three gang members in theft, pickpocketing41 minutes ago