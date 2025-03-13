Commissioner orders crackdown on overpricing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has ordered a strict and comprehensive crackdown on shopkeepers violating official price regulations for essential commodities.

During a briefing session on Thursday with all four deputy commissioners, Commissioner Awan reviewed price control measures, the Ramazan Nigehban Package, and the ongoing anti-encroachment operation. He emphasised the rigorous enforcement of the Price Act and directed the permanent deployment of price control magistrates in busy markets to take immediate action against profiteers.

Jahanzeb Awan instructed officials to register cases against traders breaching the law. To provide maximum relief for consumers during Ramazan, he urged administrative officers to increase field visits and strengthen monitoring efforts. He highlighted the importance of closely monitoring the supply and demand of essential goods.

Expressing satisfaction with the anti-encroachment operations in all four districts, Commissioner Awan also instructed officials to focus on beautifying markets and main roads. He was briefed on the distribution progress of the Ramazan Nigehban Package.

Additionally, the commissioner ordered strict action against vendors making unauthorized deductions from the package. He urged the Deputy Commissioners to prioritize public welfare initiatives and cleanliness campaigns under the 'Suthra Punjab' (Clean Punjab) programme.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Amir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraya, and Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, who provided detailed updates on various agenda items.