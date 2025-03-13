Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Crackdown On Overpricing

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner orders crackdown on overpricing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has ordered a strict and comprehensive crackdown on shopkeepers violating official price regulations for essential commodities.

During a briefing session on Thursday with all four deputy commissioners, Commissioner Awan reviewed price control measures, the Ramazan Nigehban Package, and the ongoing anti-encroachment operation. He emphasised the rigorous enforcement of the Price Act and directed the permanent deployment of price control magistrates in busy markets to take immediate action against profiteers.

Jahanzeb Awan instructed officials to register cases against traders breaching the law. To provide maximum relief for consumers during Ramazan, he urged administrative officers to increase field visits and strengthen monitoring efforts. He highlighted the importance of closely monitoring the supply and demand of essential goods.

Expressing satisfaction with the anti-encroachment operations in all four districts, Commissioner Awan also instructed officials to focus on beautifying markets and main roads. He was briefed on the distribution progress of the Ramazan Nigehban Package.

Additionally, the commissioner ordered strict action against vendors making unauthorized deductions from the package. He urged the Deputy Commissioners to prioritize public welfare initiatives and cleanliness campaigns under the 'Suthra Punjab' (Clean Punjab) programme.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Amir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraya, and Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, who provided detailed updates on various agenda items.

Recent Stories

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

33 minutes ago
 DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion i ..

DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024

33 minutes ago
 RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding busi ..

RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE

33 minutes ago
 France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct fo ..

France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank

34 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest o ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partne ..

AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan ..

34 minutes ago
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between United States, Republic o ..

34 minutes ago
 AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win tak ..

AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win takes Sharjah through

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior, FCSC introduce regulatory mo ..

Ministry of Interior, FCSC introduce regulatory model to combat digital & gender ..

34 minutes ago
 First session of Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Co ..

First session of Ministry of Interior's Ramadan Councils discusses 'Balance of E ..

35 minutes ago
 Deputy Commander of Joint Operations visits Joint ..

Deputy Commander of Joint Operations visits Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia

35 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves development of 17,080 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves development of 17,080 new affordable homes in Dubai

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan