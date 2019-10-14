Commissioner orders crackdown on profiteers

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Multan Division Iftekhar Ali Sahu has directed the deputy commissioner to launch a comprehensive crackdown on profiteers.

According to a notification issued to all deputy commissioners of the division here on Monday, he ordered for ensuring displaying of rate lists at all shops.

He said that sale of commodities must be ensured at the fixed rates.

The commissioner asked citizens to get register their complaints on telephone number 080002345 and said that strict action would be taken against violators.

He directed the price control magistrates to improve their performance in provision of relief to masses.