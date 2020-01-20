UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Orders Crackdown On Quacks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:37 PM

Commissioner orders crackdown on quacks

Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq has directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown on quacks across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq has directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown on quacks across the division.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, he said that protection of public lives was top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. He said that quacks and medical stores involved in selling fake medicines would be sealed and quacks would be sent to jails.

He directed drug inspectors to get samples of 'beauty creams' and other medicines being used at slimming centers. He stressed the need for regular district quality board meetings to redress issues.

The commissioner was briefed that drug inspectors conducted 6,968 raids in the last year and checked samples of 1,653 medicines. The officers sealed 366 medical stores while 676 quacks were arrested. The officer informed commissioner that samples of 25 'beauty creams' had been sent to laboratories.

Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair, Director Health Services Dr Waseem Ramzi, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Munawar Abbas, Secretary Divisional Drug Quality Board Ehsan Lothar, Deputy Controler Muhammad Asad Abbas, Deputy Drug Controler Sajjad Mahmood, Usman Ghani and other officers were also present in the meeting.

