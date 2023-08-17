Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Crackdown To Prevent Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak Thursday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against production units and smoke emitting vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog.

Presiding over a meeting regarding precautionary measures to prevent smog in the district here, he directed officers to form special teams for launching a crackdown against smog emitting vehicles and production units.

He said that special task had been given to deputy commissioners of the division for this purpose.

The commissioner said that provincial government was paying special focus on the issue and directed to ensure strict action against violators.

He directed officers concerned register FIRs against the farmers involved in burning remaining of crops, the brick kiln owners using old technology instead of latest zigzag technology.

He also asked Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to start a special crackdown against the citizens burning garbage.

