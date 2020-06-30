Commissioner orders daily action against encroachment, wall chalking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan ul Haq ordered metropolitan corporation Multan to take action against encroachment and wall chalking in the city on a daily basis to rid the city of the public nuisance once and for all.

During a visit to one-window service center at metropolitan corporation on Tuesday, commissioner said the facility was introduced on the orders of Punjab government for easy access of citizens to all facilities under one roof.

He ordered action against illegal slaughter houses,cattle pens and asked building inspectors to launch a crackdown on illegal constructions.

Commissioner also sought report on illegal parking stands and dysfunctional water filtration plants.

He expressed concerns that encroachment and wall chalking were hurting the beauty of the city and asked metropolitan corporation to take action on a daily basis to resolve the issue once and for all. He said that officials should keep visiting troubled areas daily and remove encroachment in case of their recurrence after having been removed earlier.

Chief officer Iqbal Fareed said that 32 services were being provided to people under one roof and street lights have been energized in most of the city. Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani was also present along him.