UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Orders Daily Action Against Encroachment, Wall Chalking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:04 PM

Commissioner orders daily action against encroachment, wall chalking

Commissioner Shan ul Haq ordered metropolitan corporation Multan to take action against encroachment and wall chalking in the city on a daily basis to rid the city of the public nuisance once and for all

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan ul Haq ordered metropolitan corporation Multan to take action against encroachment and wall chalking in the city on a daily basis to rid the city of the public nuisance once and for all.

During a visit to one-window service center at metropolitan corporation on Tuesday, commissioner said the facility was introduced on the orders of Punjab government for easy access of citizens to all facilities under one roof.

He ordered action against illegal slaughter houses,cattle pens and asked building inspectors to launch a crackdown on illegal constructions.

Commissioner also sought report on illegal parking stands and dysfunctional water filtration plants.

He expressed concerns that encroachment and wall chalking were hurting the beauty of the city and asked metropolitan corporation to take action on a daily basis to resolve the issue once and for all. He said that officials should keep visiting troubled areas daily and remove encroachment in case of their recurrence after having been removed earlier.

Chief officer Iqbal Fareed said that 32 services were being provided to people under one roof and street lights have been energized in most of the city. Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani was also present along him.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Water Visit Waqas Khan All

Recent Stories

UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exc ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

15 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

15 minutes ago

Pak cricket squad in England gets negative result ..

2 minutes ago

Hangu police arrest 37 outlaws in operations in th ..

2 minutes ago

Teen commits suicide after not attending call from ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.