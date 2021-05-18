Commissioner orders DCs for transparent recruitment of patwaris

Commissioner Nadir Chatha has directed the deputy commissioners to ensure transparency in recruitment of patwaris

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Nadir Chatha has directed the deputy commissioners to ensure transparency in recruitment of patwaris.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday to review the ongoing recruitment process of patwaris in Sahiwal division.

He said that patwaris were the backbone of the revenue service and their recruitment on merit would enhance the confidence of people in the Revenue Department.

Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu gave a detailed briefing on the recruitment process in Khanewal district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sahiwal Owais Mushtaq Khokhar told the meeting there were 143 vacancies for patwaris in Sahiwal district, out of which 83 belong to Sahiwal tehsil and 60 to Chichawatni, for which 4,744 applications had been received.