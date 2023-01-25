Commissioner orders DCs to curb inflation

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phul has directed all deputy commissioners of the Sukkur division to ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates and not to leave people at the mercy of profiteers and hoarders under any circumstance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phul has directed all deputy commissioners of the Sukkur division to ensure the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates and not to leave people at the mercy of profiteers and hoarders under any circumstance.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that the lives and properties of the people should be protected.

The divisional commissioner Sukkur also ordered the district administrations of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to take immediate measures to curb inflation.