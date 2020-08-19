Commissioner orders DCs to monitor development projects personally

Commissioner Multan division, Shan-ul-Haq ordered Deputy Commissioners to monitor ongoing development projects in their respective districts personally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Shan-ul-Haq ordered Deputy Commissioners to monitor ongoing development projects in their respective districts personally.

He said that masses will benefit from accomplishment of the projects.

The Commissioner expressed these views during a meeting with DCs of Khanewal, Agha Zaheer Sherazi, Vehari, Waqas Rasheed and Lodhran, Imran Qureshi here at his office on Wednesday.

Mr Haq directed them to spring into action against wall chalking, hate material, hoarding and profiteering.

The DCs apprised him of their arrangements about Muharramul Haram and deveoplpment projects in their districts.