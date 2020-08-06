Commissioner orders demolition of illegal under construction buildings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Thursday directed the Sindh Building Control Authrity to demolish all illegal under construction buildings and ensure to get vacated the buildings in dilapidated condition for the safety of the occupants residing in.

He issued these directives chairing a meeting at his office held to review the actions taken in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders with regards to the removal of illegal buildings including those converted from residential to commercial and dangerous buildings, said a news release issued here.

The meeting was attended among others by Director General SBCA Ashkar Dawer, Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali, representatives of NGOs, ex chairman of ABAD Hasan Bakhsi other officials of SBCA and district administrations.

Director General SBCA briefed the meeting about the efforts being made for the vacation and demolition of dangerous buildings and illegal under construction buildings.

He said survey of SBCA had been completed and action for demolition of illegal buildings were underway.

Notices have been served to the occupants buildings in dilapidated condition but the residents were not vacating the buildings.

The commissioner said concrete actions were required to avoid delay in implementation of the Supreme Court orders.

He said priority should be given to the implementation of Supreme Court orders with regards to the actions to be taken against buildings in dilapidated conditions as well as the illegal under construction buildings.

It was decided in the meeting that SBCA would take immediate action for the removal of illegal under construction buildings and for vacation of dilapidated buildings. All Deputy Commissioners were asked to submit the reports on the actions taken in this connection to the commissioner within week.