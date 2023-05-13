Commissioner orders devising comprehensive Eid plan

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Cattle Market Management Company to devise a comprehensive plan for Eidul-Azha 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Cattle Market Management Company to devise a comprehensive plan for Eidul-Azha 2023.

During a meeting here on Saturday, she said the government was committed to providing all necessary facilities to people during sale and purchase of sacrificial animals. In this connection, a comprehensive plan should be prepared to facilitate the animal dealers as well as common people in the cattle markets, she added.

She expressed dismay over poor performance of the Cattle Market Company during previous year and directed it to improve its performance for the upcoming Eid event.

She also directed for geo-tagging of animals and said that proper arrangements should be made for prevention of ticks and lumpy skin diseases in the cattle markets. She said that record of animal entry and exit should be maintained properly and directed the officers of local administration to regularly visit the cattle markets during Eid days so that maximum facilities could be provided to the animal dealers and purchasers.

She said that she would positively visit the markets also and strict action would be taken against the negligent, lethargic, delinquent and corrupt elements without any discrimination.