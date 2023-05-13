UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Orders Devising Comprehensive Eid Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Commissioner orders devising comprehensive Eid plan

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Cattle Market Management Company to devise a comprehensive plan for Eidul-Azha 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Cattle Market Management Company to devise a comprehensive plan for Eidul-Azha 2023.

During a meeting here on Saturday, she said the government was committed to providing all necessary facilities to people during sale and purchase of sacrificial animals. In this connection, a comprehensive plan should be prepared to facilitate the animal dealers as well as common people in the cattle markets, she added.

She expressed dismay over poor performance of the Cattle Market Company during previous year and directed it to improve its performance for the upcoming Eid event.

She also directed for geo-tagging of animals and said that proper arrangements should be made for prevention of ticks and lumpy skin diseases in the cattle markets. She said that record of animal entry and exit should be maintained properly and directed the officers of local administration to regularly visit the cattle markets during Eid days so that maximum facilities could be provided to the animal dealers and purchasers.

She said that she would positively visit the markets also and strict action would be taken against the negligent, lethargic, delinquent and corrupt elements without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Poor Company Visit Sale Market Event All Government

Recent Stories

Houses, defence installations burnt on Imran's dir ..

Houses, defence installations burnt on Imran's directives: Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
 DC visits zoo, directs to improve cleanliness

DC visits zoo, directs to improve cleanliness

15 minutes ago
 Three including father, son killed in firing at Sw ..

Three including father, son killed in firing at Swabi

15 minutes ago
 Two youngsters found dead mysteriously in Kot Addu ..

Two youngsters found dead mysteriously in Kot Addu.

15 minutes ago
 Secretary local govt satisfied with wheat procurem ..

Secretary local govt satisfied with wheat procurement drive

19 minutes ago
 Attack on PBC, APP offices attempt to silence medi ..

Attack on PBC, APP offices attempt to silence media, shatter confidence of state ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.