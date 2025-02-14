Commissioner Orders Display Of QR Code-based Price Lists For Transparency
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon on Friday directed all 35 assistant commissioners of Hyderabad division to ensure the display of daily essential commodity price lists with QR codes in their respective areas to facilitate citizens in accessing price information conveniently.
He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on price control mechanisms at his office. The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioner Hyderabad, additional commissioner-II, assistant commissioners, director intelligence bureau and officials from the agriculture, bureau of supply & prices departments. Deputy Commissioners and assistant commissioners from other districts participated through video link.
According to a handout, the meeting focused on strategies to curb price hikes and artificial shortages of essential food items during the holy month of Ramadan.
Commissioner reviewed the progress of each district and outlined future action plans. He instructed that, following the directives of the prime minister, strict action be taken against the sugar mafia based on intelligence reports to prevent hoarding before supplies reach warehouses.
He further directed to keep the price control room fully operational, ensuring market inspections by officials, and conducting joint auctions in areas where auction committees exist.
The commissioner also directed district administrations to launch public awareness campaigns regarding price control, enforce the law strictly, and take legal action, including arrests, against profiteers when necessary.
