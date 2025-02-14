Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Display Of QR Code-based Price Lists For Transparency

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Commissioner orders display of QR code-based price lists for transparency

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon on Friday directed all 35 assistant commissioners of Hyderabad division to ensure the display of daily essential commodity price lists with QR codes in their respective areas to facilitate citizens in accessing price information conveniently.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on price control mechanisms at his office. The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioner Hyderabad, additional commissioner-II, assistant commissioners, director intelligence bureau and officials from the agriculture, bureau of supply & prices departments. Deputy Commissioners and assistant commissioners from other districts participated through video link.

According to a handout, the meeting focused on strategies to curb price hikes and artificial shortages of essential food items during the holy month of Ramadan.

Commissioner reviewed the progress of each district and outlined future action plans. He instructed that, following the directives of the prime minister, strict action be taken against the sugar mafia based on intelligence reports to prevent hoarding before supplies reach warehouses.

He further directed to keep the price control room fully operational, ensuring market inspections by officials, and conducting joint auctions in areas where auction committees exist.

The commissioner also directed district administrations to launch public awareness campaigns regarding price control, enforce the law strictly, and take legal action, including arrests, against profiteers when necessary.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains ..

Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup ..

19 minutes ago
  DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC h ..

 DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting

35 minutes ago
 Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Te ..

Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

45 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developi ..

ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards f ..

Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..

47 minutes ago
 Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, ach ..

Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..

1 hour ago
Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2 ..

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

2 hours ago
 More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: I ..

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships ..

Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

4 hours ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan