Commissioner orders divisional plan for promotion of tourism:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Nabil Javed has ordered for formulating a divisional plan for promotion of tourism, establishment of new parks and preservation of historical heritage in all four districts of the division.

He was addressing a review meeting of ongoing and new schemes of Forest Department and Punjab Horticulture Authority here on Monday.

DC Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi and officers of departments concerned were present.

The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners of Forests and PHA officers to plan for the next two years for construction of new parks and green-belts and to prepare a mega project for the Forest Department.

He ordered for making schemes for the use of funds of Rs 240 million available for green-belts and renovation of parks in all four districts.

He also took notice of the occupation of forest department lands in Sargodha and Bhakkar and directed the deputy commissioners to retrieve the land and submit a report immediately.

Commissioner Nabil Javed also issued orders for immediate setting up of forest posts in Mianwali and Sargodha. He also stressed the need for planning of afforestation of botanical gardens and Miyawaki forests at the tehsil level .

DC Muhammad Asghar gave a briefing on the steps taken for the promotion of historical places and tourism and the progress made so far on the ongoing projects under the annual development programme.

DG PHA Yasir Bhatti informed the meeting that 30-km green-belts had been constructed in Sargodha so far while 18 different parks renovated. He said that Miyawaki forest was being planted at four different places in Sargodha city.

Conservator of Forests Muhammad Azeem also gave a briefing on the ongoing projects.